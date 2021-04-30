Meisho Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6910 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6910 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6485 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6485 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5775 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Meisho Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|510
|385
|370
|205
|430
|465
|150
|400
|575
|3490
|535
|170
|375
|420
|375
|415
|185
|375
|570
|3420
|6910
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|490
|360
|350
|175
|400
|430
|130
|380
|540
|3255
|515
|150
|350
|380
|360
|400
|170
|355
|550
|3230
|6485
|Red W: 70.2/119
|470
|340
|325
|155
|331
|344
|115
|350
|466
|2896
|500
|115
|300
|310
|340
|370
|150
|325
|469
|2879
|5775
|Handicap
|7
|11
|13
|15
|5
|1
|17
|9
|3
|6
|18
|10
|2
|12
|8
|14
|16
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1984
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hideo Takemura (1984)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
