Meisho Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6910 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6910 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6485 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6485 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5775 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Meisho Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 510 385 370 205 430 465 150 400 575 3490 535 170 375 420 375 415 185 375 570 3420 6910
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 490 360 350 175 400 430 130 380 540 3255 515 150 350 380 360 400 170 355 550 3230 6485
Red W: 70.2/119 470 340 325 155 331 344 115 350 466 2896 500 115 300 310 340 370 150 325 469 2879 5775
Handicap 7 11 13 15 5 1 17 9 3 6 18 10 2 12 8 14 16 4
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1984
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hideo Takemura (1984)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

