Ise Nakagawa Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6717 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Old Green
|72
|6717 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/New Green
|72
|6444 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/Old Green
|72
|6285 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/New Green
|72
|6019 yards
|70.0
|120
|Regular/New Green (W)
|72
|6019 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies/Old Green
|72
|5921 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies/New Green
|72
|5650 yards
Scorecard for Isenakagawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|377
|393
|377
|165
|326
|513
|210
|372
|560
|3293
|415
|186
|372
|521
|176
|374
|557
|410
|413
|3424
|6717
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|351
|365
|355
|151
|315
|488
|196
|330
|531
|3082
|378
|173
|352
|497
|161
|361
|524
|375
|382
|3203
|6285
|Red W: 70.2/119
|339
|338
|347
|138
|310
|453
|183
|315
|522
|2945
|353
|157
|329
|465
|148
|337
|496
|347
|344
|2976
|5921
|Handicap
|13
|5
|7
|17
|15
|3
|9
|11
|1
|6
|16
|14
|10
|18
|12
|2
|8
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout