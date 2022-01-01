Ise Nakagawa Country Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6717 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Old Green 72 6717 yards 73.1 123
Back/New Green 72 6444 yards 70.7 121
Regular/Old Green 72 6285 yards 70.7 121
Regular/New Green 72 6019 yards 70.0 120
Regular/New Green (W) 72 6019 yards 71.7 123
Ladies/Old Green 72 5921 yards 70.2 119
Ladies/New Green 72 5650 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Isenakagawa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 377 393 377 165 326 513 210 372 560 3293 415 186 372 521 176 374 557 410 413 3424 6717
Yellow M: 70.7/121 351 365 355 151 315 488 196 330 531 3082 378 173 352 497 161 361 524 375 382 3203 6285
Red W: 70.2/119 339 338 347 138 310 453 183 315 522 2945 353 157 329 465 148 337 496 347 344 2976 5921
Handicap 13 5 7 17 15 3 9 11 1 6 16 14 10 18 12 2 8 4
Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

