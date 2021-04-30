Excellent Golf Club - Ichishi Onsen Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6420 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6420 yards
|70.6
|121
|White
|72
|6110 yards
|70.0
|119
|Green
|72
|5795 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5005 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Ichishi Onsen
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|410
|430
|340
|350
|560
|180
|290
|170
|475
|3205
|420
|535
|315
|215
|335
|495
|140
|380
|380
|3215
|6420
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|390
|405
|325
|335
|530
|160
|280
|155
|470
|3050
|385
|515
|305
|190
|320
|480
|130
|365
|370
|3060
|6110
|Front M: 69.2/117
|370
|380
|305
|335
|495
|140
|270
|135
|460
|2890
|365
|500
|290
|165
|305
|470
|115
|345
|350
|2905
|5795
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|330
|320
|260
|240
|455
|100
|235
|120
|425
|2485
|330
|435
|230
|135
|255
|425
|105
|305
|300
|2520
|5005
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|1
|13
|11
|17
|5
|4
|10
|16
|8
|14
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Gary Player (1999)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout