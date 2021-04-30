Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Excellent Golf Club - Ichishi Onsen Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6420 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6420 yards 70.6 121
White 72 6110 yards 70.0 119
Green 72 5795 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5005 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ichishi Onsen
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 410 430 340 350 560 180 290 170 475 3205 420 535 315 215 335 495 140 380 380 3215 6420
Regular M: 70.0/119 390 405 325 335 530 160 280 155 470 3050 385 515 305 190 320 480 130 365 370 3060 6110
Front M: 69.2/117 370 380 305 335 495 140 270 135 460 2890 365 500 290 165 305 470 115 345 350 2905 5795
Ladies W: 67.1/113 330 320 260 240 455 100 235 120 425 2485 330 435 230 135 255 425 105 305 300 2520 5005
Handicap 3 9 15 7 1 13 11 17 5 4 10 16 8 14 2 18 12 6
Par 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Gary Player (1999)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Meisho GC: #10
Meisho Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aoyama Kogen CC
Aoyama Kogen Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Excellent GC - Ise Ootori: #12
Excellent Golf Club - Ise Ootori Course
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Third Place CC
The Third Place Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsu CC
Tsu Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumi GC: #15
Kasumi Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Forest Geino GC: #12
Forest Geino Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Route 25 GC: #18
Route 25 Golf Club
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
St. Lakes GC
St. Lakes Golf Club
Iga, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ise CC
Ise Country Club
Tamaki, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ariji CC - Hanagaki
Ariji Country Club - Hanagaki Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - South: #18
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - South Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

