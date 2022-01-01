Ichishi Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7027 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7027 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6489 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6047 yards
|70.0
|120
|Gold
|72
|5252 yards
|66.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|4872 yards
|65.9
|107
Scorecard for Ichishi Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|425
|587
|188
|369
|389
|179
|405
|552
|375
|3469
|381
|407
|605
|187
|362
|443
|394
|240
|539
|3558
|7027
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|401
|566
|164
|333
|359
|149
|359
|508
|344
|3183
|344
|363
|576
|162
|336
|420
|380
|214
|511
|3306
|6489
|White M: 70.0/120
|365
|537
|136
|306
|334
|131
|329
|473
|315
|2926
|344
|339
|552
|138
|336
|389
|349
|189
|485
|3121
|6047
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 66.1/111
|327
|471
|113
|276
|263
|113
|265
|445
|289
|2562
|290
|322
|492
|114
|270
|328
|286
|143
|445
|2690
|5252
|Red W: 65.9/107
|300
|425
|113
|276
|263
|113
|232
|408
|218
|2348
|290
|322
|427
|114
|270
|328
|286
|93
|394
|2524
|4872
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|1
|17
|11
|5
|13
|16
|10
|4
|18
|14
|2
|12
|6
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Dress code Please wear a shirt with a collar / a turtleneck.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms
