Ichishi Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7027 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7027 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6489 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6047 yards 70.0 120
Gold 72 5252 yards 66.1 111
Red (W) 72 4872 yards 65.9 107
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ichishi Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 425 587 188 369 389 179 405 552 375 3469 381 407 605 187 362 443 394 240 539 3558 7027
Blue M: 70.7/121 401 566 164 333 359 149 359 508 344 3183 344 363 576 162 336 420 380 214 511 3306 6489
White M: 70.0/120 365 537 136 306 334 131 329 473 315 2926 344 339 552 138 336 389 349 189 485 3121 6047
Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 66.1/111 327 471 113 276 263 113 265 445 289 2562 290 322 492 114 270 328 286 143 445 2690 5252
Red W: 65.9/107 300 425 113 276 263 113 232 408 218 2348 290 322 427 114 270 328 286 93 394 2524 4872
Handicap 9 3 15 7 1 17 11 5 13 16 10 4 18 14 2 12 6 8
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Dress code Please wear a shirt with a collar / a turtleneck.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms

