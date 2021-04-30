Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Cocopa Resort Club - Hakusan Village Queen Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7018 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6351 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5888 yards 69.2 117
Front (W) 72 5888 yards 70.2 119
Ladies 72 5259 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hakusan Village Queen
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 399 525 390 180 361 591 405 219 392 3462 410 366 190 401 563 476 188 388 574 3556 7018
White M: 70.7/121 366 492 356 148 328 558 383 186 350 3167 377 344 151 362 509 416 167 339 519 3184 6351
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 344 470 334 128 306 536 361 148 328 2955 355 290 131 340 487 394 143 317 476 2933 5888
Red W: 67.1/113 312 437 301 98 273 470 317 131 295 2634 323 257 110 307 454 339 103 295 437 2625 5259
Handicap 5 11 7 15 17 1 9 13 3 8 14 18 6 12 2 10 16 4
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Mastercard, VISA, AMEX, UnionPay
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Meisho GC: #10
Meisho Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cocopa Resort Club - Hakusan Village
Cocopa Resort Club - Hakusan Village King Course
Tsu, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Excellent GC - Ichishi Onsen: #11
Excellent Golf Club - Ichishi Onsen Course
Tsu, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Cocopa Resort Club - Mie Hakusan GC
Cocopa Resort Club - Mie Hakusan Golf Course
Tsu, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Cocopa Resort Club - Mie Phoenix GC
Cocopa Resort Club - Mie Phoenix Golf Course
Matsusaka, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
The Third Place CC
The Third Place Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aoyama Kogen CC
Aoyama Kogen Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Excellent GC - Ise Ootori: #12
Excellent Golf Club - Ise Ootori Course
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsu CC
Tsu Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumi GC: #15
Kasumi Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
St. Lakes GC
St. Lakes Golf Club
Iga, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sorei GC - Seki: #14
Sorei Golf Club - Seki Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me