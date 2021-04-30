Cocopa Resort Club - Hakusan Village Queen Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7018 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6351 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5888 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front (W)
|72
|5888 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5259 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Hakusan Village Queen
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|399
|525
|390
|180
|361
|591
|405
|219
|392
|3462
|410
|366
|190
|401
|563
|476
|188
|388
|574
|3556
|7018
|White M: 70.7/121
|366
|492
|356
|148
|328
|558
|383
|186
|350
|3167
|377
|344
|151
|362
|509
|416
|167
|339
|519
|3184
|6351
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|344
|470
|334
|128
|306
|536
|361
|148
|328
|2955
|355
|290
|131
|340
|487
|394
|143
|317
|476
|2933
|5888
|Red W: 67.1/113
|312
|437
|301
|98
|273
|470
|317
|131
|295
|2634
|323
|257
|110
|307
|454
|339
|103
|295
|437
|2625
|5259
|Handicap
|5
|11
|7
|15
|17
|1
|9
|13
|3
|8
|14
|18
|6
|12
|2
|10
|16
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Mastercard, VISA, AMEX, UnionPay
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout