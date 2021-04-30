Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Cocopa Resort Club - Mie Phoenix Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6818 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6818 yards
White 72 6132 yards
Gold 72 5630 yards
Red 72 5097 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Triple Phoenix
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 401 177 423 547 410 364 362 238 554 3476 383 347 490 180 379 365 398 211 617 3370 6846
White M: 70.7/121 373 163 385 524 386 329 337 202 523 3222 355 320 469 162 341 337 366 183 573 3106 6328
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 341 139 355 496 364 298 307 178 496 2974 332 310 447 143 318 307 336 154 539 2886 5860
Red W: 67.1/113 311 111 330 452 329 270 271 145 455 2674 302 293 422 136 273 257 299 138 500 2620 5294
Handicap 9 15 3 7 1 13 17 11 5 4 10 16 14 2 8 6 18 12
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

