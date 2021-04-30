Cocopa Resort Club - Mie Phoenix Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6818 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6818 yards
|White
|72
|6132 yards
|Gold
|72
|5630 yards
|Red
|72
|5097 yards
Scorecard for Triple Phoenix
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|401
|177
|423
|547
|410
|364
|362
|238
|554
|3476
|383
|347
|490
|180
|379
|365
|398
|211
|617
|3370
|6846
|White M: 70.7/121
|373
|163
|385
|524
|386
|329
|337
|202
|523
|3222
|355
|320
|469
|162
|341
|337
|366
|183
|573
|3106
|6328
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|341
|139
|355
|496
|364
|298
|307
|178
|496
|2974
|332
|310
|447
|143
|318
|307
|336
|154
|539
|2886
|5860
|Red W: 67.1/113
|311
|111
|330
|452
|329
|270
|271
|145
|455
|2674
|302
|293
|422
|136
|273
|257
|299
|138
|500
|2620
|5294
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|17
|11
|5
|4
|10
|16
|14
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
