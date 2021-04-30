Dejima Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7072 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.1
Previously known as Fuji OGM Golf Club - Dejima Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7072 yards
|72.1
|131
|Blue
|72
|6644 yards
|69.8
|123
|White
|72
|6315 yards
|67.7
|121
|Green
|72
|5890 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5405 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Fuji OGM Golf Club Dejima Course
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Full Back M: 71.8/131
|379
|429
|165
|546
|435
|138
|419
|420
|535
|3466
|563
|391
|174
|428
|554
|427
|209
|420
|440
|3606
|7072
|Back M: 69.8/123
|357
|395
|145
|526
|414
|138
|396
|380
|517
|3268
|531
|354
|160
|405
|519
|413
|187
|402
|405
|3376
|6644
|Regular M: 67.7/121
|344
|383
|139
|504
|389
|118
|381
|360
|501
|3119
|513
|326
|134
|391
|499
|394
|171
|390
|378
|3196
|6315
|Front M: 69.2/117
|314
|364
|121
|482
|372
|102
|354
|335
|474
|2918
|489
|312
|124
|360
|467
|359
|140
|369
|352
|2972
|5890
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|273
|317
|105
|454
|336
|90
|337
|301
|436
|2649
|471
|292
|115
|345
|427
|334
|100
|320
|352
|2756
|5405
|Handicap
|14
|12
|16
|4
|6
|18
|10
|8
|2
|3
|13
|17
|9
|1
|7
|15
|11
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Larry Nelson (1988) Hirochika Tomizawa (1988)
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout