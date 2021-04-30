Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Dejima Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7072 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.1

Previously known as Fuji OGM Golf Club - Dejima Course.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7072 yards 72.1 131
Blue 72 6644 yards 69.8 123
White 72 6315 yards 67.7 121
Green 72 5890 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5405 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Fuji OGM Golf Club Dejima Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Full Back M: 71.8/131 379 429 165 546 435 138 419 420 535 3466 563 391 174 428 554 427 209 420 440 3606 7072
Back M: 69.8/123 357 395 145 526 414 138 396 380 517 3268 531 354 160 405 519 413 187 402 405 3376 6644
Regular M: 67.7/121 344 383 139 504 389 118 381 360 501 3119 513 326 134 391 499 394 171 390 378 3196 6315
Front M: 69.2/117 314 364 121 482 372 102 354 335 474 2918 489 312 124 360 467 359 140 369 352 2972 5890
Ladies W: 67.1/113 273 317 105 454 336 90 337 301 436 2649 471 292 115 345 427 334 100 320 352 2756 5405
Handicap 14 12 16 4 6 18 10 8 2 3 13 17 9 1 7 15 11 5
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Larry Nelson (1988) Hirochika Tomizawa (1988)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
