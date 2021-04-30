Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Kasumigaura Golf Club - Middle/South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6593 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6593 yards 70.8 123
Blue 72 6225 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5853 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5473 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Middle/South
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 357 156 343 178 432 336 385 512 534 3233 540 351 201 384 370 167 398 411 538 3360 6593
Regular M: 70.7/121 347 139 319 169 405 324 372 487 508 3070 521 326 177 348 343 151 366 406 517 3155 6225
Front M: 69.2/117 334 126 289 159 373 302 350 459 493 2885 503 292 155 334 321 136 346 389 492 2968 5853
Ladies W: 67.1/113 314 126 289 143 358 302 330 442 477 2781 454 272 130 321 305 121 324 326 439 2692 5473
Handicap 3 15 9 13 1 7 17 11 5 4 10 16 2 8 14 18 12 6
Par 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1981
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

