Kasumigaura Golf Club - Middle/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6593 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6593 yards
|70.8
|123
|Blue
|72
|6225 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5853 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5473 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Middle/South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|357
|156
|343
|178
|432
|336
|385
|512
|534
|3233
|540
|351
|201
|384
|370
|167
|398
|411
|538
|3360
|6593
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|347
|139
|319
|169
|405
|324
|372
|487
|508
|3070
|521
|326
|177
|348
|343
|151
|366
|406
|517
|3155
|6225
|Front M: 69.2/117
|334
|126
|289
|159
|373
|302
|350
|459
|493
|2885
|503
|292
|155
|334
|321
|136
|346
|389
|492
|2968
|5853
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|314
|126
|289
|143
|358
|302
|330
|442
|477
|2781
|454
|272
|130
|321
|305
|121
|324
|326
|439
|2692
|5473
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|5
|4
|10
|16
|2
|8
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1981
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout