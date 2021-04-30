Tamatsukuri Golf Club - Nejiki Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Tamatsukuri Golf Club Nejiki
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|523
|400
|414
|199
|334
|376
|204
|349
|543
|3342
|528
|483
|179
|361
|416
|179
|371
|575
|327
|3419
|6761
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|494
|365
|389
|173
|308
|352
|187
|315
|514
|3097
|509
|436
|176
|330
|397
|153
|340
|554
|302
|3197
|6294
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|459
|329
|329
|145
|282
|324
|150
|283
|484
|2785
|463
|332
|147
|305
|343
|128
|286
|504
|277
|2785
|5570
|Handicap
|9
|17
|13
|11
|5
|3
|15
|7
|1
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
