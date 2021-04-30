Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Tamatsukuri Golf Club - Wakaumi Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tamatsukuri Golf Club Wakaumi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 537 124 377 314 360 312 418 185 534 3161 433 155 546 365 368 351 224 437 365 3244 6405
Regular M: 69.2/117 514 111 340 291 309 277 398 161 516 2917 335 131 528 347 349 324 207 430 319 2970 5887
Ladies W: 67.1/113 488 82 312 258 286 265 334 111 405 2541 312 107 410 310 312 299 174 320 267 2511 5052
Handicap 3 15 9 17 7 11 1 13 5 8 18 4 14 2 12 16 6 10
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1983
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

