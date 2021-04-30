Tamatsukuri Golf Club - Wakaumi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Tamatsukuri Golf Club Wakaumi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|537
|124
|377
|314
|360
|312
|418
|185
|534
|3161
|433
|155
|546
|365
|368
|351
|224
|437
|365
|3244
|6405
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|514
|111
|340
|291
|309
|277
|398
|161
|516
|2917
|335
|131
|528
|347
|349
|324
|207
|430
|319
|2970
|5887
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|488
|82
|312
|258
|286
|265
|334
|111
|405
|2541
|312
|107
|410
|310
|312
|299
|174
|320
|267
|2511
|5052
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|17
|7
|11
|1
|13
|5
|8
|18
|4
|14
|2
|12
|16
|6
|10
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1983
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
