Kasumigaura Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Kasumigaura Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|558
|340
|377
|365
|198
|396
|402
|150
|532
|3318
|405
|389
|203
|431
|488
|430
|179
|549
|406
|3480
|6798
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|473
|325
|358
|335
|175
|379
|384
|134
|507
|3070
|382
|339
|170
|404
|461
|409
|160
|523
|374
|3222
|6292
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|447
|301
|235
|304
|149
|328
|330
|114
|424
|2632
|338
|315
|142
|348
|411
|326
|125
|448
|317
|2770
|5402
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Available FacilitiesLocker Rooms
Course Layout