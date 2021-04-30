Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Kasumidai Country Club - Tsukuba Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6813 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6813 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6332 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5069 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsukuba
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 345 385 333 377 566 214 581 175 411 3387 557 439 399 435 389 193 338 164 512 3426 6813
White M: 70.7/121 317 360 307 362 535 162 526 159 385 3113 512 404 378 420 377 164 330 150 484 3219 6332
Red W: 67.1/113 284 300 290 307 432 130 405 97 276 2521 413 310 298 295 319 78 310 125 400 2548 5069
Handicap 3 9 15 7 1 13 5 17 11 4 10 16 8 2 14 6 18 12
Par 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 36 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - East/South Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - East/West Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - South/West Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumidai CC - Kasumi: #11
Kasumidai Country Club - Kasumi Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Seve Ballesteros GC
JGM Seve Ballesteros Golf Club
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsuchiura CC - East: #3
Tsuchiura Country Club - East Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsuchiura CC
Tsuchiura Country Club - South Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsuchiura CC - West: #9
Tsuchiura Country Club - West Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Imperial CC - West: #7
The Imperial Country Club - West Course
Inashiki, Inashiki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Imperial CC - Middle: #4
The Imperial Country Club - Middle Course
Inashiki, Inashiki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Imperial CC - East: #4
The Imperial Country Club - East Course
Inashiki, Inashiki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miho GC: #14
Miho Golf Club
Miho, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me