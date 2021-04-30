Kasumidai Country Club - Tsukuba Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6813 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6813 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6332 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5069 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Tsukuba
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|345
|385
|333
|377
|566
|214
|581
|175
|411
|3387
|557
|439
|399
|435
|389
|193
|338
|164
|512
|3426
|6813
|White M: 70.7/121
|317
|360
|307
|362
|535
|162
|526
|159
|385
|3113
|512
|404
|378
|420
|377
|164
|330
|150
|484
|3219
|6332
|Red W: 67.1/113
|284
|300
|290
|307
|432
|130
|405
|97
|276
|2521
|413
|310
|298
|295
|319
|78
|310
|125
|400
|2548
|5069
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|1
|13
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|8
|2
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout