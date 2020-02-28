JGM Seve Ballesteros Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6914 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/Black
|72
|6914 yards
|Regular/Blue
|72
|6470 yards
|Front/White
|72
|6109 yards
|Ladies/Red-Gold
|72
|5194 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1984
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Dave Thomas (1984) Severiano Ballesteros (1984)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
