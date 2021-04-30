Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tokyo

Sobu Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6395 yards
Slope 112
Rating 70.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Korai 72 6395 yards 70.2 112
Back/Korai (W) 72 6395 yards 75.3
Back/Bent 72 6146 yards
Regular/Korai 72 6048 yards 68.8 111
Regular/Korai (W) 72 6048 yards 73.3
Regular/Bent 72 5799 yards
Front/Korai 72 5703 yards 67.7 114
Front/Korai (W) 72 5703 yards 71.7
Front/Bent 72 5454 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sobu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 362 135 378 170 544 504 492 165 342 3092 357 181 551 342 375 418 503 147 429 3303 6395
Regular M: 69.8/118 345 115 367 146 529 487 476 147 331 2943 347 163 540 326 362 378 473 134 382 3105 6048
Front W: 70.2/119 345 115 283 146 501 487 476 147 331 2831 332 128 524 309 362 307 424 124 362 2872 5703
Handicap 9 15 3 13 1 7 5 17 11 16 10 4 8 14 2 12 18 6
Par 4 3 4 3 5 5 5 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UC, VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Sagamihara GC - West
Sagamihara Golf Club - West Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagamihara GC - East
Sagamihara Golf Club - East Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - East: #2
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - East/South
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - West: #2
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - East/West
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - South: #1
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - West/South
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Sakura: #10
Daiatsugi Country Club - Sakura Course
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Camp Zama GC: Driving range
Camp Zama Golf Club
Zama, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagami CC: #14
Sagami Country Club
Yamato, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kiyokawa CC
Kiyokawa Country Club
Kiyokawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yomiuri GC: #10
Yomiuri Golf Club
Inagi, Tokyo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Maple Point GC
Maple Point Golf Club
Uenohara, Yamanashi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
NAF Atsugi GC: #10
NAF Atsugi Golf Club
Ayase, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review

