Sobu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6395 yards
Slope 112
Rating 70.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Korai
|72
|6395 yards
|70.2
|112
|Back/Korai (W)
|72
|6395 yards
|75.3
|Back/Bent
|72
|6146 yards
|Regular/Korai
|72
|6048 yards
|68.8
|111
|Regular/Korai (W)
|72
|6048 yards
|73.3
|Regular/Bent
|72
|5799 yards
|Front/Korai
|72
|5703 yards
|67.7
|114
|Front/Korai (W)
|72
|5703 yards
|71.7
|Front/Bent
|72
|5454 yards
Scorecard for Sobu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|362
|135
|378
|170
|544
|504
|492
|165
|342
|3092
|357
|181
|551
|342
|375
|418
|503
|147
|429
|3303
|6395
|Regular M: 69.8/118
|345
|115
|367
|146
|529
|487
|476
|147
|331
|2943
|347
|163
|540
|326
|362
|378
|473
|134
|382
|3105
|6048
|Front W: 70.2/119
|345
|115
|283
|146
|501
|487
|476
|147
|331
|2831
|332
|128
|524
|309
|362
|307
|424
|124
|362
|2872
|5703
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|16
|10
|4
|8
|14
|2
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UC, VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
