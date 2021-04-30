Kasama Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Kasama Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Full Back M: 74.9/131
|389
|186
|585
|363
|162
|389
|436
|562
|421
|3493
|412
|420
|423
|182
|521
|385
|207
|429
|564
|3543
|7036
|Back M: 73.1/123
|364
|168
|549
|337
|140
|368
|416
|546
|396
|3284
|392
|387
|403
|160
|503
|363
|186
|410
|541
|3345
|6629
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|342
|144
|521
|322
|118
|336
|391
|524
|371
|3069
|370
|347
|376
|138
|481
|339
|162
|388
|515
|3116
|6185
|Front M: 66.1/111
|329
|132
|443
|275
|100
|308
|297
|466
|340
|2690
|325
|296
|342
|118
|428
|276
|132
|351
|456
|2724
|5414
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|324
|127
|438
|270
|95
|258
|292
|423
|281
|2508
|320
|291
|319
|87
|390
|271
|127
|346
|380
|2531
|5039
|Handicap
|7
|13
|1
|15
|17
|3
|5
|9
|11
|8
|2
|4
|18
|6
|12
|14
|10
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
