Kasama Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Full Back M: 74.9/131 389 186 585 363 162 389 436 562 421 3493 412 420 423 182 521 385 207 429 564 3543 7036
Back M: 73.1/123 364 168 549 337 140 368 416 546 396 3284 392 387 403 160 503 363 186 410 541 3345 6629
Regular M: 70.7/121 342 144 521 322 118 336 391 524 371 3069 370 347 376 138 481 339 162 388 515 3116 6185
Front M: 66.1/111 329 132 443 275 100 308 297 466 340 2690 325 296 342 118 428 276 132 351 456 2724 5414
Ladies W: 67.1/113 324 127 438 270 95 258 292 423 281 2508 320 291 319 87 390 271 127 346 380 2531 5039
Handicap 7 13 1 15 17 3 5 9 11 8 2 4 18 6 12 14 10 16
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Fuso CC - South: #1
Fuso Country Club - West/South Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Fuso CC - East: #4
Fuso Country Club - South/East Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Fuso CC - West: #2
Fuso Country Club - West/East Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Asami GC: Practice area
Asami Golf Club - North/Center Course
Mito, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Asami GC
Asami Golf Club - South/North Course
Mito, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Asami GC
Asami Golf Club - Center/South Course
Mito, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Windsor Park GCC
Windsor Park Golf & Country Club
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Uchihara CC: #9 & putting green
Uchihara Country Club
Mito, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Mito GC - West: #9
Mito Golf Club - West Course
Mito, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Mito GC - North: #8
Mito Golf Club - North Course
Mito, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Ishioka GC - West: #9, #18
Ishioka Golf Club - West Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Public
0.0
0
JGM Kasama GC
JGM Kasama Golf Club - East Course
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
