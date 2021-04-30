Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Ehime

Chisun Country Club Hojo

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6469 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6469 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6142 yards 69.2 117
Front 72 5867 yards
Ladies 72 5417 yards
Pink 72 4909 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chisun Country Club Hojo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 399 168 404 347 574 168 323 352 551 3286 522 312 425 195 387 334 294 190 524 3183 6469
Blue M: 69.2/117 387 148 385 331 560 155 310 332 529 3137 509 297 414 133 375 320 280 168 509 3005 6142
Red W: 67.1/113 337 148 301 314 464 139 290 317 459 2769 485 284 321 118 312 306 280 152 408 2666 5435
Handicap 9 11 3 7 1 15 17 13 5 14 16 4 2 6 12 18 8 10
Par 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1984
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

