Chisun Country Club Hojo
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6469 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6469 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6142 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front
|72
|5867 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5417 yards
|Pink
|72
|4909 yards
Scorecard for Chisun Country Club Hojo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|399
|168
|404
|347
|574
|168
|323
|352
|551
|3286
|522
|312
|425
|195
|387
|334
|294
|190
|524
|3183
|6469
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|387
|148
|385
|331
|560
|155
|310
|332
|529
|3137
|509
|297
|414
|133
|375
|320
|280
|168
|509
|3005
|6142
|Red W: 67.1/113
|337
|148
|301
|314
|464
|139
|290
|317
|459
|2769
|485
|284
|321
|118
|312
|306
|280
|152
|408
|2666
|5435
|Handicap
|9
|11
|3
|7
|1
|15
|17
|13
|5
|14
|16
|4
|2
|6
|12
|18
|8
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1984
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
