Matsuyama Seaside Country Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7051 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7051 yards 73.6 131
Back (W) 72 7051 yards 79.3
Regular 72 6547 yards 71.2 123
Regular (W) 72 6547 yards 76.6
Front (W) 72 6120 yards 74.4
Front 72 6120 yards 69.4 121
Gold 72 5655 yards 67.6 117
Gold (W) 72 5655 yards 71.9
Ladies 72 5339 yards 66.4
Ladies (W) 72 5339 yards 70.3
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 345 570 184 388 387 544 166 457 446 3487 573 168 457 304 562 365 451 218 466 3564 7051
Regular M: 73.1/123 323 549 164 349 366 517 161 355 428 3212 553 152 377 304 537 344 436 185 447 3335 6547
Front M: 70.7/121 301 520 135 313 343 500 130 330 393 2965 532 135 357 282 514 328 415 166 426 3155 6120
Gold M: 69.2/117 283 497 118 313 320 480 130 330 336 2807 456 135 339 282 487 328 368 148 305 2848 5655
Women W: 67.1/113 283 444 118 242 243 480 107 282 316 2515 456 135 295 282 487 328 368 148 305 2804 5319
Handicap 13 1 17 5 7 9 15 3 11 2 16 6 10 4 8 14 18 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, BC, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Nearby Courses
Chisun CC Hojo: #2
Chisun Country Club Hojo
Matsuyama, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hojo CC: #1
Hojo Country Club
Matsuyama, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Elleair GC Matsuyama
Elleair Golf Club Matsuyama
Matsuyama, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Dogo GC
Dogo Golf Club
Matsuyama, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Imabari CC: Clubhouse
Imabari Country Club
Imabari, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsuyama Kokusai GC: #8
Matsuyama Kokusai Golf Club
Toon, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kure CC
Kure Country Club
Kure, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
