Matsuyama Seaside Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7051 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7051 yards
|73.6
|131
|Back (W)
|72
|7051 yards
|79.3
|Regular
|72
|6547 yards
|71.2
|123
|Regular (W)
|72
|6547 yards
|76.6
|Front (W)
|72
|6120 yards
|74.4
|Front
|72
|6120 yards
|69.4
|121
|Gold
|72
|5655 yards
|67.6
|117
|Gold (W)
|72
|5655 yards
|71.9
|Ladies
|72
|5339 yards
|66.4
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5339 yards
|70.3
Scorecard for Matsuyama Seaside Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|345
|570
|184
|388
|387
|544
|166
|457
|446
|3487
|573
|168
|457
|304
|562
|365
|451
|218
|466
|3564
|7051
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|323
|549
|164
|349
|366
|517
|161
|355
|428
|3212
|553
|152
|377
|304
|537
|344
|436
|185
|447
|3335
|6547
|Front M: 70.7/121
|301
|520
|135
|313
|343
|500
|130
|330
|393
|2965
|532
|135
|357
|282
|514
|328
|415
|166
|426
|3155
|6120
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|283
|497
|118
|313
|320
|480
|130
|330
|336
|2807
|456
|135
|339
|282
|487
|328
|368
|148
|305
|2848
|5655
|Women W: 67.1/113
|283
|444
|118
|242
|243
|480
|107
|282
|316
|2515
|456
|135
|295
|282
|487
|328
|368
|148
|305
|2804
|5319
|Handicap
|13
|1
|17
|5
|7
|9
|15
|3
|11
|2
|16
|6
|10
|4
|8
|14
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, BC, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
