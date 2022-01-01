Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Ehime

Sunset Hills Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6932 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/A 72 6932 yards
BT/B 72 6806 yards
RT/A 72 6541 yards
RT/B 72 6412 yards
FT/A 72 6126 yards
FT/B 72 6000 yards
LT/A 72 5630 yards
LT/B 72 5525 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, BC, DC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chisun CC Hojo: #2
Chisun Country Club Hojo
Matsuyama, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hojo CC: #1
Hojo Country Club
Matsuyama, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okudogo GC
Okudogo Golf Club
Matsuyama, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsuyama Seaside CC: #10
Matsuyama Seaside Country Club
Kikuma, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Elleair GC Matsuyama
Elleair Golf Club Matsuyama
Matsuyama, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Dogo GC
Dogo Golf Club
Matsuyama, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Imabari CC: Clubhouse
Imabari Country Club
Imabari, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsuyama Kokusai GC: #8
Matsuyama Kokusai Golf Club
Toon, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kure CC
Kure Country Club
Kure, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me