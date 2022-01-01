Sunset Hills Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6932 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/A
|72
|6932 yards
|BT/B
|72
|6806 yards
|RT/A
|72
|6541 yards
|RT/B
|72
|6412 yards
|FT/A
|72
|6126 yards
|FT/B
|72
|6000 yards
|LT/A
|72
|5630 yards
|LT/B
|72
|5525 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, BC, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
