Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6510 yards
Slope 144
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6510 yards
|72.8
|144
|Regular
|72
|6095 yards
|71.1
|140
|Front
|72
|5625 yards
|69.9
|137
|Ladies
|72
|4637 yards
|65.5
|128
Scorecard for Kure Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|345
|385
|410
|210
|470
|400
|475
|145
|310
|3150
|560
|485
|370
|175
|355
|425
|350
|190
|405
|3315
|6465
|Regular M: 69.2/119
|335
|345
|380
|185
|455
|365
|460
|130
|290
|2945
|530
|470
|340
|155
|335
|395
|335
|175
|380
|3115
|6060
|Senior M: 68.4/117
|320
|345
|370
|185
|455
|365
|445
|115
|270
|2870
|515
|450
|335
|130
|325
|385
|320
|150
|345
|2955
|5825
|Ladies W: 66.0/113
|310
|325
|355
|170
|385
|270
|415
|115
|220
|2565
|405
|355
|315
|105
|295
|375
|310
|135
|335
|2630
|5195
|Handicap
|13
|1
|3
|5
|7
|11
|15
|17
|9
|2
|18
|10
|16
|12
|14
|4
|8
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Mastercard, JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, Amex, Diners Club, Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
