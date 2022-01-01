Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Kure Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6510 yards
Slope 144
Rating 72.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6510 yards 72.8 144
Regular 72 6095 yards 71.1 140
Front 72 5625 yards 69.9 137
Ladies 72 4637 yards 65.5 128
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kure Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 345 385 410 210 470 400 475 145 310 3150 560 485 370 175 355 425 350 190 405 3315 6465
Regular M: 69.2/119 335 345 380 185 455 365 460 130 290 2945 530 470 340 155 335 395 335 175 380 3115 6060
Senior M: 68.4/117 320 345 370 185 455 365 445 115 270 2870 515 450 335 130 325 385 320 150 345 2955 5825
Ladies W: 66.0/113 310 325 355 170 385 270 415 115 220 2565 405 355 315 105 295 375 310 135 335 2630 5195
Handicap 13 1 3 5 7 11 15 17 9 2 18 10 16 12 14 4 8 6
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 36 5 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1971

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Mastercard, JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, Amex, Diners Club, Saison

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hiroshima Kokusai GC: #16
Hiroshima Kokusai Golf Club
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Goubara CC
Goubara Country Club
Kure, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Setouchi Golf Resort
Setouchi Golf Resort
Takehara, Hiroshima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima CC - Saijo: #15
Hiroshima Country Club - Saijo Course
Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Toei CC: #8
Hiroshima Toei Country Club
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima CC - Hachihonmatsu: #5
Hiroshima Country Club - Hachihonmatsu Course
Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takehara CC: #4
Takehara Country Club
Takehara, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
AKI CC
AKI Country Club
Higashihiroshima, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamo CC: #17
Kamo Country Club
Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hongo CC: #13
Hongo Country Club
Mihara, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyajima Shiwa CC
Miyajima Shiwa Country Club
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashihiroshima CC - South: #6
Higashihiroshima Country Club - South Course
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me