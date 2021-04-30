Chuo Tsuru Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Chuotsuru Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121
|394
|168
|293
|498
|441
|188
|571
|347
|420
|3320
|336
|386
|202
|514
|342
|312
|328
|159
|534
|3113
|6433
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 71.2/119
|379
|154
|281
|471
|405
|160
|521
|328
|394
|3093
|302
|348
|184
|488
|330
|257
|314
|154
|520
|2897
|5990
|Handicap
|11
|15
|17
|7
|3
|9
|5
|13
|1
|12
|8
|6
|4
|14
|10
|16
|18
|2
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
