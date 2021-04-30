Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Yamanashi

Chuo Tsuru Country Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Scorecard for Chuotsuru Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 70.7/121 394 168 293 498 441 188 571 347 420 3320 336 386 202 514 342 312 328 159 534 3113 6433
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 71.2/119 379 154 281 471 405 160 521 328 394 3093 302 348 184 488 330 257 314 154 520 2897 5990
Handicap 11 15 17 7 3 9 5 13 1 12 8 6 4 14 10 16 18 2
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

