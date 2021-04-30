Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Yamaguchi

Blue Line Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6438 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6438 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6070 yards 69.5 119
Ladies 72 5027 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Blueline Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 510 439 305 187 420 141 345 355 545 3247 516 356 148 501 368 374 146 364 418 3191 6438
Regular M: 69.5/119 485 422 289 175 397 129 325 342 522 3086 478 339 131 473 355 341 133 345 389 2984 6070
Ladies W: 67.1/113 390 310 274 147 291 102 270 265 410 2459 402 323 113 374 314 330 102 290 320 2568 5027
Handicap 7 1 15 11 3 17 13 5 9 4 10 18 12 14 6 16 8 2
Par 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

