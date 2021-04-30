Blue Line Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6438 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6438 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6070 yards
|69.5
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5027 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Blueline Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|510
|439
|305
|187
|420
|141
|345
|355
|545
|3247
|516
|356
|148
|501
|368
|374
|146
|364
|418
|3191
|6438
|Regular M: 69.5/119
|485
|422
|289
|175
|397
|129
|325
|342
|522
|3086
|478
|339
|131
|473
|355
|341
|133
|345
|389
|2984
|6070
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|390
|310
|274
|147
|291
|102
|270
|265
|410
|2459
|402
|323
|113
|374
|314
|330
|102
|290
|320
|2568
|5027
|Handicap
|7
|1
|15
|11
|3
|17
|13
|5
|9
|4
|10
|18
|12
|14
|6
|16
|8
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
