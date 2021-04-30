Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Yamaguchi

Yuda Country Club - Yamaguchi City Golf Coure

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6274 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6274 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6076 yards 69.2 117
Ladies (W) 72 5237 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yuda Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 462 521 292 150 302 363 462 140 466 3158 340 188 365 169 368 443 488 290 465 3116 6274
Regular M: 69.2/117 435 518 285 142 290 355 435 131 461 3052 335 178 355 160 363 425 472 275 461 3024 6076
Ladies W: 67.1/113 379 432 245 100 258 334 379 82 414 2623 293 150 294 135 330 342 409 242 419 2614 5237
Handicap 5 1 11 15 17 3 7 13 9 8 10 12 16 4 2 6 18 14
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code No jeans, slippers / sandals / clogs, T-shirt / tank top, raining wear / jerseys

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Sauna, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Central Park Golf Club
Mine, Yamaguchi
0.0
0
Write Review
Shimonoseki Golden GC: #4
Shimonoseki Golden Golf Club
Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me