Yuda Country Club - Yamaguchi City Golf Coure
Holes 18
Par 72
Length 6274 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6274 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6076 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5237 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Yuda Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|462
|521
|292
|150
|302
|363
|462
|140
|466
|3158
|340
|188
|365
|169
|368
|443
|488
|290
|465
|3116
|6274
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|435
|518
|285
|142
|290
|355
|435
|131
|461
|3052
|335
|178
|355
|160
|363
|425
|472
|275
|461
|3024
|6076
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|379
|432
|245
|100
|258
|334
|379
|82
|414
|2623
|293
|150
|294
|135
|330
|342
|409
|242
|419
|2614
|5237
|Handicap
|5
|1
|11
|15
|17
|3
|7
|13
|9
|8
|10
|12
|16
|4
|2
|6
|18
|14
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code No jeans, slippers / sandals / clogs, T-shirt / tank top, raining wear / jerseys
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Sauna, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
