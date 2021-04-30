Central Park Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Central Park Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|404
|492
|207
|371
|373
|442
|558
|145
|414
|3406
|606
|363
|171
|401
|432
|379
|150
|540
|464
|3506
|6912
|Front M: 69.2/117
|366
|446
|168
|333
|334
|370
|452
|106
|371
|2946
|534
|321
|135
|355
|386
|283
|121
|480
|385
|3000
|5946
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|366
|446
|168
|333
|334
|370
|452
|106
|371
|2946
|534
|321
|135
|355
|386
|283
|121
|480
|385
|3000
|5946
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout