Island Golf Garden Ube

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6589 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6589 yards 71.9 123
Back (W) 72 6589 yards 79.0
Regular 72 6102 yards 70.2
Regular (W) 72 6102 yards 76.5
Front 72 5949 yards 69.7 117
Front (W) 72 5949 yards 75.7
Ladies 72 5729 yards 68.3
Ladies (W) 72 5729 yards 74.5 119
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 410 425 196 579 379 290 177 421 522 3399 174 468 153 416 382 360 373 388 476 3190 6589
Regular M: 70.7/121 366 410 175 558 365 272 156 388 503 3193 148 468 131 383 320 325 344 349 458 2926 6119
Front M: 69.2/117 354 410 175 535 365 254 133 388 503 3117 148 451 109 383 320 325 344 326 426 2832 5949
Women W: 70.2/119 354 380 175 508 365 254 133 365 435 2969 148 451 109 311 320 325 344 326 426 2760 5729
Handicap 11 3 17 5 13 15 9 1 7 14 6 18 2 12 16 8 4 10
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 3 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, AMEX, Diners, UC, NICOS, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

