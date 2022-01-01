Island Golf Garden Ube
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6589 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6589 yards
|71.9
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6589 yards
|79.0
|Regular
|72
|6102 yards
|70.2
|Regular (W)
|72
|6102 yards
|76.5
|Front
|72
|5949 yards
|69.7
|117
|Front (W)
|72
|5949 yards
|75.7
|Ladies
|72
|5729 yards
|68.3
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5729 yards
|74.5
|119
Scorecard for Island Golf Garden Ube
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|410
|425
|196
|579
|379
|290
|177
|421
|522
|3399
|174
|468
|153
|416
|382
|360
|373
|388
|476
|3190
|6589
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|366
|410
|175
|558
|365
|272
|156
|388
|503
|3193
|148
|468
|131
|383
|320
|325
|344
|349
|458
|2926
|6119
|Front M: 69.2/117
|354
|410
|175
|535
|365
|254
|133
|388
|503
|3117
|148
|451
|109
|383
|320
|325
|344
|326
|426
|2832
|5949
|Women W: 70.2/119
|354
|380
|175
|508
|365
|254
|133
|365
|435
|2969
|148
|451
|109
|311
|320
|325
|344
|326
|426
|2760
|5729
|Handicap
|11
|3
|17
|5
|13
|15
|9
|1
|7
|14
|6
|18
|2
|12
|16
|8
|4
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, AMEX, Diners, UC, NICOS, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
