Kanmon Kikukawa Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6506 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1

Formerly known as Yamaguchi Rainbow Hills Kanmonkikugawa Golf Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/KG 72 6506 yards 73.1 123
Back/BG 72 6456 yards
Regular/KG 72 6032 yards 70.7 121
Regular/BG 72 6032 yards
Front/KG 72 5478 yards 66.1 111
Front/BG 72 5280 yards
Ladies/KG 72 5142 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/BG 72 5042 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yamaguchi Rainbow Hills Kanmonkikugawa Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 394 492 175 339 383 540 321 180 394 3218 421 555 325 197 361 383 351 515 180 3288 6506
Regular M: 70.7/121 372 454 141 328 372 520 295 172 374 3028 386 490 302 173 331 353 304 495 170 3004 6032
Front M: 66.1/111 320 415 104 301 360 429 364 95 314 2702 360 455 267 133 315 343 294 465 144 2776 5478
Women W: 67.1/113 311 405 100 295 350 427 262 95 312 2557 351 440 260 132 311 263 259 430 139 2585 5142
Handicap 5 9 13 15 3 1 17 11 7 8 2 18 10 12 6 16 4 14
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No T-shirts, jerseys, jeans & sandals.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

