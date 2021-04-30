Kanmon Kikukawa Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6506 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Formerly known as Yamaguchi Rainbow Hills Kanmonkikugawa Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/KG
|72
|6506 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/BG
|72
|6456 yards
|Regular/KG
|72
|6032 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/BG
|72
|6032 yards
|Front/KG
|72
|5478 yards
|66.1
|111
|Front/BG
|72
|5280 yards
|Ladies/KG
|72
|5142 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/BG
|72
|5042 yards
Scorecard for Yamaguchi Rainbow Hills Kanmonkikugawa Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|394
|492
|175
|339
|383
|540
|321
|180
|394
|3218
|421
|555
|325
|197
|361
|383
|351
|515
|180
|3288
|6506
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|372
|454
|141
|328
|372
|520
|295
|172
|374
|3028
|386
|490
|302
|173
|331
|353
|304
|495
|170
|3004
|6032
|Front M: 66.1/111
|320
|415
|104
|301
|360
|429
|364
|95
|314
|2702
|360
|455
|267
|133
|315
|343
|294
|465
|144
|2776
|5478
|Women W: 67.1/113
|311
|405
|100
|295
|350
|427
|262
|95
|312
|2557
|351
|440
|260
|132
|311
|263
|259
|430
|139
|2585
|5142
|Handicap
|5
|9
|13
|15
|3
|1
|17
|11
|7
|8
|2
|18
|10
|12
|6
|16
|4
|14
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No T-shirts, jerseys, jeans & sandals.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout