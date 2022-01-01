Lake Swan Contry Club Mine Course
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6546 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6546 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6546 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular
|72
|6096 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6096 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Lake Swan Mine Contry Club
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|398
|158
|489
|376
|427
|565
|189
|377
|358
|3337
|375
|190
|404
|476
|366
|349
|148
|352
|549
|3209
|6546
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|376
|145
|469
|343
|390
|512
|159
|362
|338
|3094
|353
|180
|380
|454
|347
|328
|134
|331
|495
|3002
|6096
|Handicap
|5
|17
|9
|11
|1
|3
|7
|13
|15
|16
|10
|2
|12
|8
|14
|18
|4
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
