Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Yamaguchi

Lake Swan Contry Club Mine Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6546 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6546 yards 73.1 123
Back (W) 72 6546 yards 74.1 125
Regular 72 6096 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6096 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lake Swan Mine Contry Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 398 158 489 376 427 565 189 377 358 3337 375 190 404 476 366 349 148 352 549 3209 6546
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 376 145 469 343 390 512 159 362 338 3094 353 180 380 454 347 328 134 331 495 3002 6096
Handicap 5 17 9 11 1 3 7 13 15 16 10 2 12 8 14 18 4 6
Par 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Central Park Golf Club
Mine, Yamaguchi
0.0
0
Write Review
Toyotako GC: #2
Toyotako Golf Club
Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanmon Kikukawa GC: #2
Kanmon Kikukawa Golf Club
Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shimonoseki Golden GC: #4
Shimonoseki Golden Golf Club
Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanyo Kokusai GC - East: #18
Sanyo Kokusai Golf Club - East Course
Sanyo Onoda, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanyo Kokusai GC - West: #6
Sanyo Kokusai Golf Club - West Course
Sanyo Onoda, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanyo Green GC: #10
Sanyo Green Golf Course
Sanyo Onoda, Yamaguchi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Asa GC: #8
Asa Golf Club
Sanyo Onoda, Yamaguchi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Choyo CC: #9
Choyo Country Club
Sanyo Onoda, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shimonoseki GC: Clubhouse & #18
Shimonoseki Golf Club
Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Island Golf Garden Ube: #4
Island Golf Garden Ube
Ube, Yamaguchi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Blue Line CC
Blue Line Country Club
Nagato, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me