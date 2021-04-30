Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Tojonomori63 Country Club - Tojo Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7503 yards
Slope 137
Rating 75.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7503 yards 75.5 137
Regular 72 6719 yards 73.1 123
Front 72 6156 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 4839 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tojo Courses
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 75.5/137 419 568 440 160 540 197 455 456 441 3676 438 401 645 408 399 222 667 227 420 3827 7503
Regular M: 73.1/123 403 518 409 152 526 179 414 409 372 3382 396 369 575 378 377 183 491 178 390 3337 6719
Front M: 70.7/121 365 487 384 143 492 169 392 353 327 3112 338 326 525 365 362 136 467 160 365 3044 6156
Ladies W: 66.9/109 315 416 268 130 386 149 289 315 213 2481 264 268 410 288 261 101 376 126 264 2358 4839
Handicap 13 9 3 17 7 15 5 1 11 8 12 2 10 16 14 4 18 6
Par 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Nicos, VISA, Master, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

