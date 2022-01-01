Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Iwate

Kurikoma Golf Club - East/South Course

0
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6943 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6943 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6300 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5373 yards 66.1 111
Ladies (W) 72 5178 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Higashi/Minami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 525 405 457 422 208 542 369 191 394 3513 429 176 545 395 513 359 197 409 407 3430 6943
Regular M: 70.7/121 497 372 415 380 167 512 341 150 352 3186 384 161 472 361 480 339 177 374 366 3114 6300
Front M: 66.1/111 432 339 310 317 135 475 239 106 303 2656 337 137 440 314 426 301 134 307 321 2717 5373
Ladies W: 67.1/113 432 339 310 317 116 401 239 106 303 2563 309 137 401 314 426 301 123 283 321 2615 5178
Handicap 7 15 1 5 13 3 17 9 11 6 18 8 10 16 12 14 2 4
Par 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Kurikoma GC
Kurikoma Golf Club - South/West Course
Kanegasaki, Iwate
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kurikoma GC: Clubhouse
Kurikoma Golf Club - East/West Course
Kanegasaki, Iwate
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kitakami CC
Kitakami Country Club
Kitakami, Iwate
Resort
0.0
0
Kitakami Shimin GC
Kitakami Shimin Golf Course
Kitakami, Iwate
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Esashi CC
Esashi Country Club - West Course
Oshu, Iwate
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Esashi CC: Clubhouse
Esashi Country Club - East Course
Oshu, Iwate
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Michinoku Koto CC: Clubhouse
Michinoku Koto Country Club
Oshu, Iwate
Semi-Private
0.0
0
YudaKogen CC
YudaKogen Country Club
Nishiwaga, Waga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Ichinoseki CC - South: #7
Ichinoseki Country Club - West/South Course
Ichinoseki, Iwate
Resort
0.0
0
