Kurikoma Golf Club - East/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6943 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6943 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6300 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5373 yards
|66.1
|111
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5178 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Higashi/Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|525
|405
|457
|422
|208
|542
|369
|191
|394
|3513
|429
|176
|545
|395
|513
|359
|197
|409
|407
|3430
|6943
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|497
|372
|415
|380
|167
|512
|341
|150
|352
|3186
|384
|161
|472
|361
|480
|339
|177
|374
|366
|3114
|6300
|Front M: 66.1/111
|432
|339
|310
|317
|135
|475
|239
|106
|303
|2656
|337
|137
|440
|314
|426
|301
|134
|307
|321
|2717
|5373
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|432
|339
|310
|317
|116
|401
|239
|106
|303
|2563
|309
|137
|401
|314
|426
|301
|123
|283
|321
|2615
|5178
|Handicap
|7
|15
|1
|5
|13
|3
|17
|9
|11
|6
|18
|8
|10
|16
|12
|14
|2
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout