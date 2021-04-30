Chubu Kokusai Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6491 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6491 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue
|72
|6199 yards
|69.2
|117
|White
|72
|5972 yards
|68.1
|115
|White (W)
|72
|5972 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5335 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Chubu Kokusai Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|439
|562
|382
|170
|399
|148
|319
|428
|459
|3306
|463
|191
|390
|315
|406
|386
|172
|352
|510
|3185
|6491
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|424
|530
|372
|160
|372
|132
|305
|418
|440
|3153
|453
|178
|384
|303
|394
|363
|156
|342
|473
|3046
|6199
|White M: 68.1/115 W: 70.2/119
|404
|514
|361
|152
|361
|116
|294
|399
|432
|3033
|438
|162
|368
|303
|383
|349
|144
|331
|461
|2939
|5972
|Red W: 67.1/113
|337
|398
|350
|152
|352
|116
|272
|320
|409
|2706
|397
|150
|268
|303
|313
|349
|144
|261
|444
|2629
|5335
|Handicap
|3
|9
|5
|13
|7
|15
|17
|1
|11
|14
|6
|10
|8
|4
|2
|12
|18
|16
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, MUFG, UFJ, VISA, Nicos, MasterCard, JCB, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code No T-shirts, tank tops, jeans, sandals.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
