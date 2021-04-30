Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Chubu Kokusai Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6491 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6491 yards 70.7 121
Blue 72 6199 yards 69.2 117
White 72 5972 yards 68.1 115
White (W) 72 5972 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5335 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chubu Kokusai Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 439 562 382 170 399 148 319 428 459 3306 463 191 390 315 406 386 172 352 510 3185 6491
Blue M: 69.2/117 424 530 372 160 372 132 305 418 440 3153 453 178 384 303 394 363 156 342 473 3046 6199
White M: 68.1/115 W: 70.2/119 404 514 361 152 361 116 294 399 432 3033 438 162 368 303 383 349 144 331 461 2939 5972
Red W: 67.1/113 337 398 350 152 352 116 272 320 409 2706 397 150 268 303 313 349 144 261 444 2629 5335
Handicap 3 9 5 13 7 15 17 1 11 14 6 10 8 4 2 12 18 16
Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, MUFG, UFJ, VISA, Nicos, MasterCard, JCB, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code No T-shirts, tank tops, jeans, sandals.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Springfield GC
Springfield Golf Club
Tajimi, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aigi CC
Aigi Country Club - Middle/West Course
Kani, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aigi CC - East
Aigi Country Club - East/Middle Course
Kani, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aigi CC - East
Aigi Country Club - East/West Course
Kani, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kogaya Cherry Creek CC: #3
Kogaya Cherry Creek Country Club
Kani, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Excellent GC Mitake Hana Topia: #13
Excellent Golf Club Mitake Hana Topia Course
Mitake, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tajimi Kita GC: #2
Tajimi Kita Golf Club
Tajimi, Gifu
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Classic GC
Sun Classic Golf Club
Mitake, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akeyo CC: #15
Akeyo Country Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hananoki GC: #5
Hananoki Golf Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bellflower CC
Bellflower Country Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Jokoji CC: Aerial view
Jokoji Country Club
Seto, Aichi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me