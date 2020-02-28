Springfield Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6890 yards
Slope 143
Rating 74.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6890 yards
|74.2
|143
|Back (W)
|72
|6890 yards
|82.0
|155
|Regular
|72
|6316 yards
|71.2
|141
|Regular (W)
|72
|6316 yards
|78.6
|149
|Front
|72
|6160 yards
|70.6
|139
|Front (W)
|72
|6160 yards
|77.8
|149
|Men
|72
|5545 yards
|67.5
|131
|Ladies
|72
|5545 yards
|73.7
|140
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (1987) Donald Knott (1987) Gary Linn (1987)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout