Aigi Country Club - East/West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6792 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.2
Previously known as Aigi Country Club - Higashi/Nishi Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ
|72
|6792 yards
|73.2
|131
|Regu1
|72
|6466 yards
|71.5
|123
|Regu2
|72
|6116 yards
|70.1
|121
|Gold
|72
|5811 yards
|68.6
|120
|Gold (W)
|72
|5811 yards
|70.2
|119
|Pla/Lad
|72
|5435 yards
|66.5
|111
|Pla/Lad (W)
|72
|5435 yards
|67.1
|113
|Pink
|72
|5012 yards
|67.0
|111
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.2/131
|431
|457
|170
|402
|438
|509
|157
|411
|532
|3507
|378
|169
|506
|380
|325
|407
|182
|410
|528
|3285
|6792
|Green M: 71.5/123
|413
|440
|150
|383
|418
|486
|157
|394
|509
|3350
|352
|153
|492
|345
|307
|394
|166
|390
|517
|3116
|6466
|White M: 70.1/121
|398
|371
|140
|359
|399
|445
|139
|370
|479
|3100
|352
|145
|470
|340
|299
|383
|160
|382
|485
|3016
|6116
|Gold M: 68.6/120 W: 70.2/119
|370
|354
|125
|339
|374
|434
|139
|354
|463
|2952
|325
|145
|432
|313
|285
|369
|149
|369
|472
|2859
|5811
|Red M: 66.5/111 W: 67.1/113
|349
|339
|120
|300
|346
|418
|123
|354
|448
|2797
|325
|132
|422
|294
|285
|304
|149
|276
|451
|2638
|5435
|Pink W: 67.0/111
|322
|311
|120
|300
|346
|418
|123
|270
|448
|2658
|241
|132
|367
|294
|260
|304
|149
|276
|331
|2354
|5012
|Handicap
|3
|11
|13
|5
|1
|15
|9
|17
|7
|10
|12
|14
|8
|6
|16
|18
|2
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted MUFG, JCB, VISA, Mastercard, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
