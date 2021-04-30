Aigi Country Club - Middle/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6855 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.6
Also known as Aigi Country Club - Naka/Nishi Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ
|72
|6855 yards
|73.6
|131
|Regu1
|72
|6453 yards
|71.6
|123
|Regu2
|72
|6204 yards
|70.4
|121
|Gold
|72
|5896 yards
|68.9
|120
|Gold (W)
|72
|5896 yards
|70.2
|119
|Pla/Lad (W)
|72
|5501 yards
|68.2
|117
|Pla/Lad
|72
|5401 yards
|66.4
|117
|Pink
|72
|4980 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Naka - Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.6/131
|435
|570
|212
|428
|359
|400
|195
|454
|517
|3570
|378
|169
|506
|380
|325
|407
|182
|410
|528
|3285
|6855
|Green M: 71.6/123
|408
|559
|187
|390
|331
|385
|171
|411
|495
|3337
|352
|153
|492
|345
|307
|394
|166
|390
|517
|3116
|6453
|White M: 70.4/121
|403
|513
|174
|378
|331
|368
|164
|375
|482
|3188
|352
|145
|470
|340
|299
|383
|160
|382
|485
|3016
|6204
|Gold M: 68.9/120 W: 70.2/119
|386
|494
|157
|349
|318
|346
|149
|364
|474
|3037
|325
|145
|432
|313
|285
|369
|149
|369
|472
|2859
|5896
|Red M: 66.4/117 W: 68.2/117
|342
|469
|157
|276
|304
|333
|141
|352
|389
|2763
|325
|132
|422
|294
|285
|304
|149
|376
|451
|2738
|5501
|Pink W: 66.9/109
|342
|418
|129
|276
|304
|296
|120
|352
|389
|2626
|241
|132
|367
|294
|260
|304
|149
|276
|331
|2354
|4980
|Handicap
|5
|3
|9
|1
|7
|11
|13
|15
|17
|10
|12
|14
|8
|6
|16
|18
|2
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted MUFG, JCB, VISA, Mastercard, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout