Tajimi Country Club

Tajimi Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6750 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Mino 72 6750 yards
Back/Shino 72 6430 yards
Regular/Mino 72 6350 yards
Regular/Shino 72 6025 yards
Ladies/Mino 72 5542 yards
Ladies/Shino 72 5217 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tajimi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 375 520 203 415 360 450 143 500 400 3366 405 191 435 390 525 183 345 400 510 3384 6750
Regular M: 70.7/121 355 495 178 395 335 430 129 475 380 3172 373 168 415 365 495 177 330 380 475 3178 6350
Ladies W: 70.2/119 338 434 178 379 263 367 117 415 355 2846 308 151 347 317 419 177 276 285 416 2696 5542
Handicap 13 5 15 3 11 1 17 7 9 6 18 4 14 8 16 12 2 10
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

