Tajimi Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6750 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Mino
|72
|6750 yards
|Back/Shino
|72
|6430 yards
|Regular/Mino
|72
|6350 yards
|Regular/Shino
|72
|6025 yards
|Ladies/Mino
|72
|5542 yards
|Ladies/Shino
|72
|5217 yards
Scorecard for Tajimi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|375
|520
|203
|415
|360
|450
|143
|500
|400
|3366
|405
|191
|435
|390
|525
|183
|345
|400
|510
|3384
|6750
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|355
|495
|178
|395
|335
|430
|129
|475
|380
|3172
|373
|168
|415
|365
|495
|177
|330
|380
|475
|3178
|6350
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|338
|434
|178
|379
|263
|367
|117
|415
|355
|2846
|308
|151
|347
|317
|419
|177
|276
|285
|416
|2696
|5542
|Handicap
|13
|5
|15
|3
|11
|1
|17
|7
|9
|6
|18
|4
|14
|8
|16
|12
|2
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
