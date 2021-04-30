Aigi Country Club - East/Middle Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7077 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.8
Also known as Aigi Country Club - Higashi/Naka Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ
|72
|7077 yards
|74.8
|131
|Regu1
|72
|6687 yards
|72.9
|123
|Regu2
|72
|6288 yards
|71.1
|121
|Gold
|72
|5989 yards
|69.5
|120
|Gold (W)
|72
|5989 yards
|70.2
|119
|Pla/Lad
|72
|5560 yards
|67.3
|116
|Pla/Lad (W)
|72
|5560 yards
|69.9
|117
|Pink (W)
|72
|5284 yards
|67.3
|113
Scorecard for Higashi - Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.8/131
|431
|457
|170
|402
|438
|509
|157
|411
|532
|3507
|435
|570
|212
|428
|359
|400
|195
|454
|517
|3570
|7077
|Green M: 72.9/123
|413
|440
|150
|383
|418
|486
|157
|394
|509
|3350
|408
|559
|187
|390
|331
|385
|171
|411
|495
|3337
|6687
|White M: 71.1/121
|398
|371
|140
|359
|399
|445
|139
|370
|479
|3100
|403
|513
|174
|378
|331
|368
|164
|375
|482
|3188
|6288
|Gold M: 69.5/120 W: 70.2/119
|370
|354
|125
|339
|374
|434
|139
|354
|463
|2952
|386
|494
|157
|349
|318
|346
|149
|364
|474
|3037
|5989
|Red M: 67.3/116 W: 69.9/117
|349
|339
|120
|300
|346
|418
|123
|354
|448
|2797
|342
|469
|157
|276
|304
|333
|141
|352
|389
|2763
|5560
|Pink W: 67.3/113
|322
|311
|120
|300
|346
|418
|123
|270
|448
|2658
|342
|418
|129
|276
|304
|296
|120
|352
|389
|2626
|5284
|Handicap
|3
|11
|13
|5
|1
|15
|9
|17
|7
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|4
|8
|2
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted MUFG, JCB, VISA, Mastercard, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout