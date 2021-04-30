Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Aigi Country Club - East/Middle Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7077 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.8

Also known as Aigi Country Club - Higashi/Naka Course.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champ 72 7077 yards 74.8 131
Regu1 72 6687 yards 72.9 123
Regu2 72 6288 yards 71.1 121
Gold 72 5989 yards 69.5 120
Gold (W) 72 5989 yards 70.2 119
Pla/Lad 72 5560 yards 67.3 116
Pla/Lad (W) 72 5560 yards 69.9 117
Pink (W) 72 5284 yards 67.3 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi - Naka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.8/131 431 457 170 402 438 509 157 411 532 3507 435 570 212 428 359 400 195 454 517 3570 7077
Green M: 72.9/123 413 440 150 383 418 486 157 394 509 3350 408 559 187 390 331 385 171 411 495 3337 6687
White M: 71.1/121 398 371 140 359 399 445 139 370 479 3100 403 513 174 378 331 368 164 375 482 3188 6288
Gold M: 69.5/120 W: 70.2/119 370 354 125 339 374 434 139 354 463 2952 386 494 157 349 318 346 149 364 474 3037 5989
Red M: 67.3/116 W: 69.9/117 349 339 120 300 346 418 123 354 448 2797 342 469 157 276 304 333 141 352 389 2763 5560
Pink W: 67.3/113 322 311 120 300 346 418 123 270 448 2658 342 418 129 276 304 296 120 352 389 2626 5284
Handicap 3 11 13 5 1 15 9 17 7 10 12 14 16 18 4 8 2 6
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted MUFG, JCB, VISA, Mastercard, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

