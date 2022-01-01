Hokuzan Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6921 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back/Pencross
|72
|6921 yards
|Full Back/L-93
|72
|6914 yards
|Back/L-93
|72
|6549 yards
|Back/Pencross
|72
|6530 yards
|Regular/L-93
|72
|6199 yards
|Regular/Pencross
|72
|6189 yards
|Front/L-93
|72
|5790 yards
|Front/Pencross
|72
|5773 yards
|Women/L-93
|72
|5270 yards
|Women/Pencross
|72
|5251 yards
Scorecard for Hokuzan Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 7.9/131
|495
|403
|209
|570
|172
|385
|410
|414
|444
|3502
|526
|390
|162
|400
|639
|405
|189
|446
|413
|3570
|7072
|Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|485
|375
|182
|553
|154
|365
|388
|394
|419
|3315
|507
|371
|139
|380
|613
|385
|171
|425
|380
|3371
|6686
|Handicap
|7
|11
|13
|1
|17
|15
|3
|9
|5
|6
|12
|18
|14
|2
|10
|16
|4
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Pencross/L-93 Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, UC, DC, BC, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
Course Layout