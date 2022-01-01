Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Saga

Hokuzan Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6921 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back/Pencross 72 6921 yards
Full Back/L-93 72 6914 yards
Back/L-93 72 6549 yards
Back/Pencross 72 6530 yards
Regular/L-93 72 6199 yards
Regular/Pencross 72 6189 yards
Front/L-93 72 5790 yards
Front/Pencross 72 5773 yards
Women/L-93 72 5270 yards
Women/Pencross 72 5251 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hokuzan Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 7.9/131 495 403 209 570 172 385 410 414 444 3502 526 390 162 400 639 405 189 446 413 3570 7072
Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 485 375 182 553 154 365 388 394 419 3315 507 371 139 380 613 385 171 425 380 3371 6686
Handicap 7 11 13 1 17 15 3 9 5 6 12 18 14 2 10 16 4 8
Par 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Pencross/L-93 Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, UC, DC, BC, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

