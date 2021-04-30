Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - East/South
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6781 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6781 yards
|70.3
|123
|White
|72
|6396 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5680 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for East/South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|594
|393
|220
|453
|355
|191
|550
|421
|410
|3587
|419
|133
|391
|397
|307
|510
|434
|151
|452
|3194
|6781
|White M: 70.7/121
|575
|372
|197
|429
|332
|178
|534
|390
|391
|3398
|399
|108
|387
|362
|290
|497
|384
|146
|425
|2998
|6396
|Red W: 70.2/119
|476
|336
|138
|321
|323
|169
|451
|369
|361
|2944
|300
|108
|384
|357
|260
|455
|375
|115
|382
|2736
|5680
|Handicap
|7
|15
|3
|1
|17
|13
|9
|5
|11
|4
|16
|14
|6
|10
|8
|2
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
