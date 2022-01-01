Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Daifuji Golf Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6448 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Main 72 6448 yards
Back/Sub 72 6226 yards
Front/Main 72 6100 yards
Front/Sub 72 5876 yards
Ladies/Main 72 4798 yards
Ladies/Sub 72 4584 yards
Scorecard for Daifuji Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 354 461 158 495 120 416 488 339 340 3171 166 321 378 489 140 365 509 349 464 3181 6352
White M: 69.2/117 331 443 131 486 110 398 477 310 334 3020 151 299 350 477 116 347 483 326 437 2986 6006
Red W: 67.1/113 314 290 130 330 105 275 415 260 215 2334 130 270 345 389 110 320 480 320 367 2731 5065
Handicap 7 1 13 11 17 3 9 5 15 16 12 8 10 18 6 4 14 2
Par 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 4 4 36 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Year Built 1954
Greens Bent Grass

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Fivesomes Allowed No

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

