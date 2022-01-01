Daifuji Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6448 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Main
|72
|6448 yards
|Back/Sub
|72
|6226 yards
|Front/Main
|72
|6100 yards
|Front/Sub
|72
|5876 yards
|Ladies/Main
|72
|4798 yards
|Ladies/Sub
|72
|4584 yards
Scorecard for Daifuji Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|354
|461
|158
|495
|120
|416
|488
|339
|340
|3171
|166
|321
|378
|489
|140
|365
|509
|349
|464
|3181
|6352
|White M: 69.2/117
|331
|443
|131
|486
|110
|398
|477
|310
|334
|3020
|151
|299
|350
|477
|116
|347
|483
|326
|437
|2986
|6006
|Red W: 67.1/113
|314
|290
|130
|330
|105
|275
|415
|260
|215
|2334
|130
|270
|345
|389
|110
|320
|480
|320
|367
|2731
|5065
|Handicap
|7
|1
|13
|11
|17
|3
|9
|5
|15
|16
|12
|8
|10
|18
|6
|4
|14
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1954
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout