Minami Fuji Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6708 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/1
|72
|6708 yards
|Back/2
|72
|6520 yards
|Regular/1
|72
|6264 yards
|Regular/2
|72
|6076 yards
|Ladies/1
|72
|4801 yards
|Ladies/2
|72
|4618 yards
Scorecard for Minami Fuji Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.5/119
|348
|151
|573
|407
|514
|169
|406
|309
|342
|3219
|443
|201
|418
|376
|389
|323
|597
|223
|519
|3489
|6708
|Regular M: 67.1/114
|328
|137
|547
|394
|504
|157
|387
|289
|304
|3047
|418
|187
|392
|362
|340
|289
|546
|203
|480
|3217
|6264
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|266
|120
|371
|284
|404
|135
|243
|264
|278
|2365
|301
|123
|315
|269
|215
|278
|393
|141
|401
|2436
|4801
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|8
|2
|14
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, DC, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout