Minami Fuji Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6708 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/1 72 6708 yards
Back/2 72 6520 yards
Regular/1 72 6264 yards
Regular/2 72 6076 yards
Ladies/1 72 4801 yards
Ladies/2 72 4618 yards
Scorecard for Minami Fuji Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.5/119 348 151 573 407 514 169 406 309 342 3219 443 201 418 376 389 323 597 223 519 3489 6708
Regular M: 67.1/114 328 137 547 394 504 157 387 289 304 3047 418 187 392 362 340 289 546 203 480 3217 6264
Ladies W: 66.9/109 266 120 371 284 404 135 243 264 278 2365 301 123 315 269 215 278 393 141 401 2436 4801
Handicap 9 15 3 7 1 13 5 17 11 4 10 16 8 2 14 6 12 18
Par 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, DC, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

