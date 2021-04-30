Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Jurigi Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6499 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6499 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5906 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 4815 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Jurigi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 535 414 359 164 421 358 153 383 432 3219 516 146 367 393 492 178 360 420 408 3280 6499
White M: 69.2/117 504 380 323 137 397 339 132 363 338 2913 485 121 331 340 452 159 331 392 382 2993 5906
Red W: 66.9/109 408 296 298 97 354 229 132 302 300 2416 395 93 233 286 355 143 235 338 321 2399 4815
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 17 5 11 10 16 4 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

