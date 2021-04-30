Jurigi Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6499 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6499 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5906 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|4815 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Jurigi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|535
|414
|359
|164
|421
|358
|153
|383
|432
|3219
|516
|146
|367
|393
|492
|178
|360
|420
|408
|3280
|6499
|White M: 69.2/117
|504
|380
|323
|137
|397
|339
|132
|363
|338
|2913
|485
|121
|331
|340
|452
|159
|331
|392
|382
|2993
|5906
|Red W: 66.9/109
|408
|296
|298
|97
|354
|229
|132
|302
|300
|2416
|395
|93
|233
|286
|355
|143
|235
|338
|321
|2399
|4815
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout