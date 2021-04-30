Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Asahikawa Memorial Country Club

0
About
Reviews
Course Information

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6715 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6715 yards
RT 72 6211 yards
FT 72 5922 yards
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 380 370 528 364 183 366 387 202 547 3327 404 363 518 178 385 413 545 194 384 3384 6711
Regular M: 70.7/121 353 351 499 342 156 340 364 167 519 3091 379 338 492 153 341 383 515 168 352 3121 6212
Ladies W: 70.2/119 337 340 484 329 137 324 347 152 503 2953 363 324 482 132 318 364 513 148 336 2980 5933
Handicap 3 5 13 11 17 15 1 7 9 4 12 16 18 8 2 14 10 6
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Year Built 1992

Carts Yes

Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

