Asahikawa Memorial Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6715 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6715 yards
|RT
|72
|6211 yards
|FT
|72
|5922 yards
Scorecard for Asahikawa Memorial Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|380
|370
|528
|364
|183
|366
|387
|202
|547
|3327
|404
|363
|518
|178
|385
|413
|545
|194
|384
|3384
|6711
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|353
|351
|499
|342
|156
|340
|364
|167
|519
|3091
|379
|338
|492
|153
|341
|383
|515
|168
|352
|3121
|6212
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|337
|340
|484
|329
|137
|324
|347
|152
|503
|2953
|363
|324
|482
|132
|318
|364
|513
|148
|336
|2980
|5933
|Handicap
|3
|5
|13
|11
|17
|15
|1
|7
|9
|4
|12
|16
|18
|8
|2
|14
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout