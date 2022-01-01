Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Kahoku Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6699 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6699 yards
Regular 72 6286 yards
Ladies 72 5096 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

