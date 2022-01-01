Kahoku Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6699 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6699 yards
|Regular
|72
|6286 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5096 yards
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Carts Yes
Driving Range Yes
Credit Cards Accepted JCB
