Yame Jyoyo Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6794 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6794 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6538 yards
|73.0
|122
|Front
|72
|6115 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5508 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Yamejoyo Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|399
|189
|426
|550
|406
|182
|332
|540
|423
|3447
|465
|354
|211
|450
|403
|385
|505
|142
|432
|3347
|6794
|Regular M: 73.0/122
|384
|173
|426
|534
|358
|169
|316
|521
|414
|3295
|453
|334
|211
|432
|389
|360
|505
|142
|417
|3243
|6538
|Front M: 70.7/121
|358
|138
|369
|518
|343
|145
|300
|496
|390
|3057
|441
|309
|187
|393
|375
|349
|488
|128
|388
|3058
|6115
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|335
|118
|355
|475
|343
|145
|300
|471
|310
|2852
|404
|229
|158
|317
|353
|349
|405
|123
|318
|2656
|5508
|Handicap
|9
|13
|5
|1
|15
|17
|7
|3
|11
|14
|16
|12
|2
|10
|8
|6
|18
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
