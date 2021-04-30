Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Yame Jyoyo Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6794 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6794 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6538 yards 73.0 122
Front 72 6115 yards 70.7 121
Ladies (W) 72 5508 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yamejoyo Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 399 189 426 550 406 182 332 540 423 3447 465 354 211 450 403 385 505 142 432 3347 6794
Regular M: 73.0/122 384 173 426 534 358 169 316 521 414 3295 453 334 211 432 389 360 505 142 417 3243 6538
Front M: 70.7/121 358 138 369 518 343 145 300 496 390 3057 441 309 187 393 375 349 488 128 388 3058 6115
Ladies W: 70.2/119 335 118 355 475 343 145 300 471 310 2852 404 229 158 317 353 349 405 123 318 2656 5508
Handicap 9 13 5 1 15 17 7 3 11 14 16 12 2 10 8 6 18 4
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

