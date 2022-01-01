Daiasama Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6909 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/Birch
|72
|6909 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue/Birch
|72
|6705 yards
|72.4
|122
|Black/Pine
|72
|6674 yards
|Blue/Pine
|72
|6470 yards
|White/Birch
|72
|6438 yards
|70.7
|121
|White/Pine
|72
|6203 yards
|70.0
|119
|Gold/Birch
|72
|6186 yards
|Gold/Pine
|72
|5944 yards
|Red/Birch
|72
|5213 yards
|Red/Pine
|72
|4978 yards
Scorecard for Daiasama Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|453
|182
|348
|459
|496
|419
|162
|572
|408
|3499
|568
|407
|166
|378
|396
|553
|211
|371
|360
|3410
|6909
|Blue M: 72.4/122
|441
|176
|348
|431
|488
|411
|154
|563
|399
|3411
|552
|407
|158
|366
|389
|524
|190
|361
|347
|3294
|6705
|White M: 70.7/121
|428
|169
|328
|413
|480
|398
|146
|544
|353
|3259
|535
|393
|147
|359
|377
|510
|176
|348
|334
|3179
|6438
|Yellow M: 70.0/119
|415
|163
|320
|394
|472
|384
|138
|524
|339
|3149
|519
|380
|139
|352
|363
|495
|168
|335
|303
|3054
|6203
|Red W: 67.1/113
|316
|145
|312
|305
|370
|328
|122
|424
|264
|2586
|446
|321
|112
|278
|328
|414
|151
|285
|285
|2620
|5206
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|1
|13
|17
|11
|5
|4
|10
|16
|8
|14
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
