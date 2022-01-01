Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Daiasama Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6909 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/Birch 72 6909 yards 73.1 123
Blue/Birch 72 6705 yards 72.4 122
Black/Pine 72 6674 yards
Blue/Pine 72 6470 yards
White/Birch 72 6438 yards 70.7 121
White/Pine 72 6203 yards 70.0 119
Gold/Birch 72 6186 yards
Gold/Pine 72 5944 yards
Red/Birch 72 5213 yards
Red/Pine 72 4978 yards
Scorecard for Daiasama Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 453 182 348 459 496 419 162 572 408 3499 568 407 166 378 396 553 211 371 360 3410 6909
Blue M: 72.4/122 441 176 348 431 488 411 154 563 399 3411 552 407 158 366 389 524 190 361 347 3294 6705
White M: 70.7/121 428 169 328 413 480 398 146 544 353 3259 535 393 147 359 377 510 176 348 334 3179 6438
Yellow M: 70.0/119 415 163 320 394 472 384 138 524 339 3149 519 380 139 352 363 495 168 335 303 3054 6203
Red W: 67.1/113 316 145 312 305 370 328 122 424 264 2586 446 321 112 278 328 414 151 285 285 2620 5206
Handicap 3 15 9 7 1 13 17 11 5 4 10 16 8 14 2 18 12 6
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

