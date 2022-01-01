Hachimantai Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6557 yards
Slope 125
Rating 74.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6557 yards
|74.1
|125
|Reg
|72
|6280 yards
|71.7
|123
|Front
|72
|5909 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5239 yards
Scorecard for Hachimantai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.1/125
|392
|148
|317
|447
|503
|399
|192
|343
|495
|3236
|316
|165
|371
|152
|453
|542
|343
|423
|556
|3321
|6557
|White M: 71.7/123
|377
|128
|304
|428
|490
|386
|170
|336
|481
|3100
|296
|160
|355
|130
|429
|533
|338
|411
|528
|3180
|6280
|Yellow M: 71.0/122 W: 72.7/125
|361
|118
|304
|382
|490
|364
|170
|336
|466
|2991
|296
|150
|342
|130
|418
|533
|338
|411
|528
|3146
|6137
|Red W: 68.1/115
|332
|118
|282
|322
|466
|364
|170
|312
|427
|2793
|296
|150
|267
|130
|338
|451
|220
|319
|433
|2604
|5397
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|1
|13
|7
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|14
|2
|8
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1958
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1958)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted BC,DC,JCB, UC, VISA, UFJ
Walking Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
