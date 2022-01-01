Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Iwate

Hachimantai Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6557 yards
Slope 125
Rating 74.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6557 yards 74.1 125
Reg 72 6280 yards 71.7 123
Front 72 5909 yards
Ladies 72 5239 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hachimantai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.1/125 392 148 317 447 503 399 192 343 495 3236 316 165 371 152 453 542 343 423 556 3321 6557
White M: 71.7/123 377 128 304 428 490 386 170 336 481 3100 296 160 355 130 429 533 338 411 528 3180 6280
Yellow M: 71.0/122 W: 72.7/125 361 118 304 382 490 364 170 336 466 2991 296 150 342 130 418 533 338 411 528 3146 6137
Red W: 68.1/115 332 118 282 322 466 364 170 312 427 2793 296 150 267 130 338 451 220 319 433 2604 5397
Handicap 3 15 9 1 13 7 17 5 11 10 16 4 14 2 8 12 6 18
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1958
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1958)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted BC,DC,JCB, UC, VISA, UFJ
Walking Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

