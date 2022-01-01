Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Iwate

Morioka Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6103 yards
Slope 121
Rating 69.6
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champ 72 6103 yards 69.6 121
Reg 72 5789 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 70.7/121 478 415 489 118 321 348 183 279 438 3069 388 362 472 188 363 340 253 150 518 3034 6103
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 472 392 459 110 315 328 165 266 350 2857 371 350 450 183 354 331 232 145 506 2922 5779
Handicap 15 9 3 13 7 1 17 11 5 4 16 10 8 14 2 18 12 6
Par 5 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, Saison, Nicos, Diners, Nissenren & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

