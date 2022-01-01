Morioka Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6103 yards
Slope 121
Rating 69.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ
|72
|6103 yards
|69.6
|121
|Reg
|72
|5789 yards
Scorecard for Morioka Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 70.7/121
|478
|415
|489
|118
|321
|348
|183
|279
|438
|3069
|388
|362
|472
|188
|363
|340
|253
|150
|518
|3034
|6103
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|472
|392
|459
|110
|315
|328
|165
|266
|350
|2857
|371
|350
|450
|183
|354
|331
|232
|145
|506
|2922
|5779
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|7
|1
|17
|11
|5
|4
|16
|10
|8
|14
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, Saison, Nicos, Diners, Nissenren & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
