Iwate Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6266 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6266 yards
|Reg
|72
|5925 yards
|Lad
|72
|5208 yards
Scorecard for Iwate Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 67.2/116
|384
|213
|415
|340
|346
|453
|187
|403
|500
|3241
|492
|206
|373
|325
|365
|316
|331
|144
|473
|3025
|6266
|Regular M: 65.1/113
|354
|189
|377
|319
|332
|433
|175
|392
|486
|3057
|480
|169
|354
|316
|357
|305
|300
|132
|455
|2868
|5925
|Ladies W: 66.1/115
|314
|142
|325
|307
|293
|411
|157
|336
|430
|2715
|440
|135
|289
|259
|292
|269
|253
|111
|445
|2493
|5208
|Handicap
|3
|9
|5
|13
|17
|11
|15
|1
|7
|10
|8
|12
|2
|6
|14
|4
|18
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, BC, DC, UC, VISA, UFJ, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
