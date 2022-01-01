Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Iwate

Iwate Golf Club

0
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6266 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6266 yards
Reg 72 5925 yards
Lad 72 5208 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Iwate Golf Club
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 67.2/116 384 213 415 340 346 453 187 403 500 3241 492 206 373 325 365 316 331 144 473 3025 6266
Regular M: 65.1/113 354 189 377 319 332 433 175 392 486 3057 480 169 354 316 357 305 300 132 455 2868 5925
Ladies W: 66.1/115 314 142 325 307 293 411 157 336 430 2715 440 135 289 259 292 269 253 111 445 2493 5208
Handicap 3 9 5 13 17 11 15 1 7 10 8 12 2 6 14 4 18 16
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1962

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, BC, DC, UC, VISA, UFJ, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

