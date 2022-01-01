Hachinohe Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 2927 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BY
|36
|2927 yards
Scorecard for Hachinohe Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 34.6/101
|514
|312
|160
|273
|390
|320
|145
|286
|500
|2900
|2900
|Red W: 35.1/103
|514
|312
|160
|273
|390
|320
|145
|286
|500
|2900
|2900
|Handicap
|2
|8
|3
|5
|1
|9
|6
|4
|7
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 2,100 yen
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout