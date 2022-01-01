Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Aomori

Hachinohe Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 2927 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BY 36 2927 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hachinohe Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 34.6/101 514 312 160 273 390 320 145 286 500 2900 2900
Red W: 35.1/103 514 312 160 273 390 320 145 286 500 2900 2900
Handicap 2 8 3 5 1 9 6 4 7
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 36

Course Details

Year Built 1960

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 2,100 yen
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

