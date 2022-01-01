Hachinohe Country Club - Central/South Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6658 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6658 yards
|Reg
|72
|6063 yards
|Gold
|72
|5518 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5069 yards
Scorecard for Naka - Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|373
|354
|380
|489
|154
|338
|188
|402
|553
|3231
|405
|382
|424
|194
|597
|181
|386
|363
|505
|3437
|6668
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|351
|331
|352
|463
|139
|317
|170
|371
|524
|3018
|364
|339
|383
|168
|537
|152
|362
|340
|476
|3121
|6139
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|312
|294
|348
|433
|127
|308
|162
|347
|470
|2801
|338
|339
|340
|157
|497
|143
|321
|318
|426
|2879
|5680
|Red W: 67.1/113
|312
|265
|348
|433
|127
|308
|162
|347
|470
|2772
|338
|339
|294
|157
|404
|143
|311
|289
|415
|2690
|5462
|Handicap
|3
|5
|11
|13
|9
|15
|7
|17
|1
|10
|12
|2
|14
|16
|18
|8
|6
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
