Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Aomori

Hachinohe Country Club - Central/South Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6658 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6658 yards
Reg 72 6063 yards
Gold 72 5518 yards
Ladies 72 5069 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Naka - Minami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 373 354 380 489 154 338 188 402 553 3231 405 382 424 194 597 181 386 363 505 3437 6668
Blue M: 70.7/121 351 331 352 463 139 317 170 371 524 3018 364 339 383 168 537 152 362 340 476 3121 6139
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 312 294 348 433 127 308 162 347 470 2801 338 339 340 157 497 143 321 318 426 2879 5680
Red W: 67.1/113 312 265 348 433 127 308 162 347 470 2772 338 339 294 157 404 143 311 289 415 2690 5462
Handicap 3 5 11 13 9 15 7 17 1 10 12 2 14 16 18 8 6 4
Par 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hachinohe CC
Hachinohe Country Club - South/West Course
Hashikami, Aomori
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hachinohe CC
Hachinohe Country Club - Central/West Course
Hashikami, Aomori
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hachinohe GC
Hachinohe Golf Club
Hachinohe, Aomori
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gosser GC: #1
Gosser Golf Course
Misawa, Aomori
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me