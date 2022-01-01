Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Aomori

Hachinohe Country Club - South/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6816 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6816 yards
Reg 72 6149 yards
Gold 72 5600 yards
Ladies 72 5166 yards
Scorecard for Minami - Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 405 382 424 194 597 181 386 363 505 3437 390 378 331 433 184 590 206 378 490 3380 6817
Blue M: 70.7/121 364 339 383 168 537 152 362 340 476 3121 344 351 313 402 164 541 176 366 459 3116 6237
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 338 339 340 157 497 143 321 318 426 2879 319 317 300 361 143 469 156 324 433 2822 5701
Red W: 69.1/113 338 339 294 157 404 143 311 289 415 2690 319 294 300 295 136 469 142 324 433 2712 5402
Handicap 3 5 11 7 1 9 13 15 17 10 6 8 2 12 14 16 4 18
Par 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

