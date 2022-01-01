Hachinohe Country Club - Central/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6594 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6594 yards
|Reg
|72
|6006 yards
|Gold
|72
|5562 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5219 yards
Scorecard for Naka - Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|373
|354
|380
|489
|154
|338
|188
|402
|553
|3231
|390
|378
|331
|433
|184
|590
|206
|378
|490
|3380
|6611
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|351
|331
|352
|463
|139
|317
|170
|371
|524
|3018
|344
|351
|313
|402
|164
|541
|176
|366
|459
|3116
|6134
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|312
|294
|348
|433
|127
|308
|162
|347
|470
|2801
|319
|317
|300
|361
|143
|469
|156
|324
|433
|2822
|5623
|Red W: 67.1/113
|312
|265
|348
|433
|127
|308
|162
|347
|470
|2772
|319
|294
|300
|295
|136
|469
|142
|324
|433
|2712
|5484
|Handicap
|3
|5
|11
|13
|9
|15
|7
|17
|1
|10
|6
|8
|2
|12
|14
|16
|4
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
